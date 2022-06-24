Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Loses Lead Early in Defeat

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 8-4 loss to Indianola Indian Varsity on Friday. Indianola Indian Varsity took the lead on an error in the second inning.

Indianola Indian Varsity got things moving in the second inning, when an error scored one run for Indianola Indian Varsity.

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity notched three runs in the fifth inning. Oskaloosa Indians Varsity scored its runs on a triple by Charlie North.

Indianola Indian Varsity scored four runs in the third inning. Indianola Indian Varsity batters contributing to the big inning included Brady Blake and Cooper Belt, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Luke Rockhold led things off on the hill for Indianola Indian Varsity. The pitcher went five and a third innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five.

Jarrett Czerwinski started the game for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs while striking out four and walking one. Garrett Roethler threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

North went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity in hits.

Indianola Indian Varsity totaled nine hits. Jack Strong, Kasey Carter, Casey Stecker, and Brady Blake all managed multiple hits for Indianola Indian Varsity.