Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) Drops Game to Indianola After Late Score

by Bill Almond

Tuesday’s game against Indianola was a heartbreaker for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity), as they lost the lead late in a 7-5 defeat. The game was tied at five with Indianola batting in the top of the ninth when Brady Blake doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) took an early lead in the second inning when Jarrod Parks doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

In the top of the sixth inning, Indianola tied things up at five when Daniel Keubler drew a walk, scoring one run.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) put up four runs in the second inning. Tucker DeJong, Aiden North, Parks, and Wyatt Grubb each had RBIs in the big inning.

Asher Brueck was on the hill for Indianola. Brueck allowed seven hits and five runs over four innings, striking out two.

Kam Criss toed the rubber for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). The pitcher allowed seven hits and five runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out one. Garrett Roethler threw three and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity) tallied eight hits. Austen Coenen and North each collected multiple hits for Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity). North and Coenen each collected two hits to lead Oskaloosa Indians (Varsity).

Indianola racked up ten hits. Andrew DeWall, Bennett Brueck, and Luke Rockhold each racked up multiple hits for Indianola.