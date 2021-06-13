Oskaloosa Indians Varsity Can’t Catch Up To Pella Christian

by Bill Almond

Oskaloosa Indians Varsity fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 15-0 loss to Pella Christian on Friday. Pella Christian scored on a groundout by Kellan Shull, a single by Bennett Spronk, and a double by Ty Vander Molen in the first inning.

The Oskaloosa Indians Varsity struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Pella Christian, giving up 15 runs.

Pella Christian fired up the offense in the first inning, when Shull grounded out, scoring one run.

A single by Marcus Fresquez in the second inning was a positive for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Spronk toed the rubber for Pella Christian. The bulldog went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out six and walking zero.

Carson Genskow was on the mound for Oskaloosa Indians Varsity. The pitcher went one and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking zero. Logan Hoskinson and Wes Wilcox entered the game as relief, throwing one inning and one-third of an inning respectively.

Jarrett Czerwinski, Fresquez, Landon Briggs, and Kamden Criss each collected one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians Varsity.

Pella Christian totaled 12 hits. Micah DeHaan, Vander Molen, and Spronk all managed multiple hits for Pella Christian.