Oskaloosa High School Student Council Receives Top National Award

Oskaloosa, IA —For its exemplary record of leadership, service and activities that improve the school and community, the Oskaloosa student council has been recognized as a 2023 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Council (NatStuCo). The NatStuCo program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

“Oskaloosa Student Council strives each year to hold many events that involve our entire school and community. We are a council that loves giving back to others by way of community service, or providing something fun to do. I am very proud of our students and what they achieve each year. Getting this award is a reflection of the hard work that they do.” stated co-advisor, Kim Gile.

“Exceptional student councils are a hallmark of exceptional schools,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “The Oskaloosa council has taken student leadership to the next level, creating a culture promoting scholarship and citizenship that resonates far beyond their team. I’m delighted to recognize their hard work with the National Gold Council of Excellence Award for their commitment to service, leadership and uplifting the voices of their peers.”

OHS Student Council President, and outgoing State President, Elliot Nelson says, “Achieving National Gold Council of Excellence is both an honor and testament to the time and effort that OHS Student Council puts into improving our community and our school. I am incredibly proud of the drive for change that our student council has in warranting this great award.” The OHS Student Council is 65 members strong and their advisors are Dannitta Presley and Kim Gile.

A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Learn more about the award here.