Oskaloosa High School Honors Veterans with Moving Assembly

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Oskaloosa High School hosted a heartfelt Veterans Day Assembly on Tuesday, November 12, bringing together students, veterans, families, and community members to honor the sacrifices of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The event, organized by the Oskaloosa High School Student Council, featured Jerry Power of Moravia as the guest speaker. Power, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 1967 to 1971, spoke of his experiences during his military service, which took him to locations such as Vietnam, Texas, and California.

“The military should be a good choice for you,” Power advised students, encouraging them to consider the life-changing opportunities that service can offer. He highlighted how the military can instill discipline and provide a foundation for a successful future. Reflecting on his own journey, Power shared a story about a young Marine who initially questioned his decision to enlist but ultimately completed 12 years of service. “They will change your life,” he added.

Power also touched on the challenges many veterans face after their service, including the lingering effects of Agent Orange, a defoliant used during the Vietnam War. “I have five grand diseases of Agent Orange,” he revealed. “Am I going to die? Yeah, not tomorrow, you know, but at any time.”

During the assembly, veterans in attendance were invited to stand and share their names, ranks, and service experiences. This powerful segment provided insight into the diversity of their contributions. One veteran remarked, “I wouldn’t take a million dollars to do it again, but I wouldn’t take a million dollars for the experience I learned.”

Rees Campbell, Student Council Publicity Chair, spoke on behalf of the student body. “This assembly is our way of showing appreciation to those who have served our country,” Campbell said. “It’s important that we, as students, recognize the sacrifices our veterans have made.”

The assembly concluded with a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives in service. “We will hold eternal gratitude to those who gave up their lives to protect the rights of each and every one of us,” said a student leader.

After the event, refreshments were served in the school’s small gym, offering veterans and their families the chance to connect with students and community members.