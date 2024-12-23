Oskaloosa Girls Wrestling Team Competes at Charger Girls Invitational

The Oskaloosa girls wrestling team traveled to Chariton on Saturday to compete in the Charger Girls Invitational. The team earned strong individual performances, with Mia Luck finishing in 2nd place, Alyssa Sheets placing 4th, and Jaylynn Kerr securing 6th place.

Mia Luck Claims 2nd Place

Mia Luck led the way for Oskaloosa, finishing in 2nd place in the 130-pound weight class. Luck dominated in her early matches, winning by fall in each of her first three rounds. She first defeated Laila Pedicini from Knoxville in 2:25, followed by a win over Jeralys Casanova from Newton in 1:26. In the semifinals, Luck won by fall against Taya Sincox from BGM, Brooklyn, in 5:30. In the finals, Luck faced Miley Kirkpatrick from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and fell short, losing by fall in 3:15, but her second-place finish earned the team 24 points.

Alyssa Sheets Finishes 4th

Alyssa Sheets, competing in the 105-pound weight class, placed 4th. After receiving a bye in the first round, Sheets won by tech fall over Gracee Wade from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont with an 18-0 score in 3:46. In the semifinal, she was defeated by Serenity Turner from Knoxville by fall in 0:50. Sheets bounced back in the consolation round with a victory by fall over Angel Herman from Ottumwa in 0:56, but she lost to Elyssa Graber from WACO in the 3rd place match, finishing 4th and earning 13.5 team points.

Jaylynn Kerr Places 6th

Jaylynn Kerr competed in the 115-pound weight class and finished in 6th place. Kerr began her day with a win by fall over Kaitlyn Glen from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in 3:00. However, Kerr was defeated in the quarterfinals by Reanah Utterback from Sigourney by fall in 1:45. She continued to battle in the consolation rounds, winning by fall over Ava Allen from Centerville in 2:24 but then losing in the next round by fall to Kaylia Shipman from North Mahaska in 1:27. Kerr’s tournament ended with a loss by fall to Paisley Johnson from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the 5th place match, securing her 6th place and 10 team points.

Other Notable Performances

Aleigha Sheets competed in the 140-pound weight class but did not place. She won her first match by fall over Emily Tipps from Wapello in just 16 seconds but was eliminated after losing in the quarterfinals and subsequent consolation rounds.

Looking Ahead

The Oskaloosa girls wrestling team demonstrated depth and resilience at the Charger Girls Invitational, with several strong individual performances.