Oskaloosa Girls Soccer Compete At Fairfiled

The girls’ soccer team competed against Fairfield on Friday night in the 1st Round of Regional Tournament. The girls would dominate from start to finish in every aspect, but the final score. The Trojans would put away a rebound on a shot midway through the 1st half which would ultimately be the game winner.

The Indians would outshoot the Trojans 30-4 including 14 on goal, but nothing would find its way past Fairfield’s keeper.

“Tonight was a perfect example of why soccer can be so exciting and yet so frustrating all at the same time. This was some of the best soccer we played all season when it comes to controlling the ball for long periods of time and really moving the ball around the field. We were making runs, getting open and having a ton of looks at the goal. That is the exciting part. The frustrating part is none of those looks were going in the back of the net. Fairfield was able to capitalize on really our only big mistake of the night and it cost us the game.”

“The girls continued to fight to the very end and that is all we can ask of them. It was an emotional ending to a very rewarding, but tough season. We were so glad to see the girls come out and play soccer like we knew they could, but so sad to see it end the way it did. We couldn’t have asked for a better effort from them.”

The loss ends the careers of our 6 Seniors, Paiven Knoot, Emily Simon, Attie Teeter, Maddie Haines, Teale Pose and Lindy Slocum. They were instrumental with their leadership and never quit attitude this season and we will miss them a lot next season. The Indians end their season with a record of 5-10.