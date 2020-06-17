Oskaloosa Fourth of July Fireworks Scheduled

Fireworks will light up the Oskaloosa sky again on the evening of Saturday July 4th at 10pm. The Oskaloosa Fireworks are sponsored by Musco Sports Lighting. This year they have scheduled a spectacular community fireworks display at the Lacey Recreational Complex in Oskaloosa. The fireworks will be best viewed around the football stadium area. However, this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stadium will NOT be open for seating. To comply with social distancing, we invite you to view the display from your automobile or outside on the grass areas. Please feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs for grass seating. No other activities are scheduled before or after.

In case of rain, the fireworks rain date and time will be Sunday, July 5th at 10 p.m.