Oskaloosa Fireworks Scheduled For 10 pm On July 4th

This year the Lacey Recreational complex has opened the stadium for seating for viewing the display. The display will begin at 10 pm. The concessions stand will be open for snacks and drinks. You may also bring your lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on the grass areas surrounding. In case of rain, the fireworks will be rescheduled for Monday, July 5th.

Oskaloosa will be celebrating the 4th of July again at Lacey Recreational Park with an extravagant fireworks display! Sunday, July 4th at 10 pm