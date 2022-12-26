Oskaloosa Community Schools Launches 5-Year Facilities Plan

An Oskaloosa Community School District Press Release

OSKALOOSA, IA — Oskaloosa Community Schools has launched a five-year facilities plan and vision as the district prepares to update their buildings and amenities.

The vision of the plan is to maintain, create, and imagine facilities that are safe, inviting, and attract current and future students and families to the Oskaloosa Community Schools.

The plan includes large strategic projects to be implemented over the next five years. The major areas of facilities growth include updates at the middle school, such as improving the cafeteria and kitchen facilities, improving front door access for safety and security, and updating classrooms for sound control and safety. The district will also explore improved wellness facilities for students, families, and staff, while also updating and replacing HVAC systems at the middle and high school.

Additionally, the district plans to address drainage issues at the baseball facility, increase capacity for spectators at the high school wrestling room and address firewalls, replace and renew playground facilities at the elementary school, and update parking lot lighting and signage at all campuses.

“We are excited about these projects which will improve the experience at our schools for students, staff, and families,” said Mike Fisher, Osky Schools Superintendent. “Updating, expanding, and adding to our facilities will benefit our community in a variety of ways. We look forward to continuing to engage our community around these important needs and potential solutions.”

Ongoing projects of priority include annual carpet replacement and rotation at each school, annual vehicle and bus replacement for safety, the replacement of HVAC pumps at each campus, and roofing replacement and renewals. The district will also continue to add and expand facilities for innovative and career-based learning.