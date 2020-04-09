Oskaloosa Community School District Continuous Learning Plan

April 9, 2020

Beginning the week of April 13th, 2020, the Oskaloosa Community School District will be providing Continuous Learning to all students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.

This OCLP plan is for April 13 – April 30, 2020. If school closure continues into May, this plan will remain in effect until the end of the school year.

The Oskaloosa Continuous Learning Plan (OCLP) follows the guidelines provided by the Iowa Department of Education.

The OCLP allows students to spend time engaging in new learning and participating in learning activities that will be counted as part of the school calendar. By providing continuous learning, the missed days will not need to be made up at a later time according to the Department of Education.

Each grade level has different expectations to accommodate the age of the students and their grade in school. Information is being provided from each building to families.

Evidence of learning, engagement, and participation will be expected from students.

The district is working to assist families experiencing barriers to learning.

If families need help, they should reach out to their child’s teacher and/or building principals.

Thank you for your continued support of the Oskaloosa Community School District. Together we will accomplish AMAZING things! The OCLP is just another one of the amazing things happening at Oskaloosa Schools!