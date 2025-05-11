Oskaloosa City Council Advances Recreation Center Work, Downtown Plan, and Housing Project

The Oskaloosa City Council approved numerous measures during its May 5, 2025, meeting, advancing several key community initiatives related to recreation, infrastructure, and downtown development.

The council authorized five payments totaling over $180,000 to Carl A. Nelson & Co. for work associated with the Natatorium Completion Project at the Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center. These payments covered various stages including preconstruction, demolition, precast openings, exploratory work, and pool repair efforts.

Council members also adopted a resolution to secure GIS mapping services and affirmed a contract with TK Concrete for manhole adjustments on South D Street. Grant-related actions included support for a Byrne Justice Assistance Grant application and submittals for the Bulletproof Vest Partnership and the George Daily Family Trust’s CORE Downtown Improvement Grant Program.

A public hearing was scheduled for a proposed vacation and sale of a section of alleyway adjacent to 1011 North 3rd Street.

On the regular agenda, the council adopted proposals for fiscal year 2026 employee benefits and insurance and accepted a $2.955 million sale of General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2025A.

Following a presentation from University of Iowa planners, the council unanimously approved the Downtown Master Plan and design standards for the City Square Commercial Historic District. A separate 28E joint public service agreement with Mahaska County was approved to facilitate the Southeast Connector Project.

Council also authorized a loan from the Oskaloosa Housing Trust Fund for the Jefferson School Lofts senior housing project, with additional terms including a December 31, 2026 construction default date and a 5% interest penalty for missed deadlines.

One measure failed to advance—an ordinance amending no-parking zones—due to a tied council vote. The item will return on the next meeting’s agenda.

Additionally, Council Member Charlie Comfort announced his resignation effective May 14 due to relocation outside city limits.