Oskaloosa Celebrates the Holiday Season with “Turn on the Lights” Event

Oskaloosa, November 18th, 2023 – Downtown Oskaloosa welcomed the holiday season with its annual “Turn on the Lights” event at City Square Park. Held on Saturday from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, the event featured a range of activities for families and community members.

The highlight of the evening was the “Painting with Lights” show at 6:00 PM, where lights illuminated the park in a festive display. This was accompanied by live music starting at 5:30 PM, adding to the holiday atmosphere.

Attendees enjoyed complimentary warm cocoa and cookies, and had the opportunity to visit with Santa Claus and his reindeer. The event also offered horse-drawn wagon rides from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM, providing a unique experience for visitors.

In addition to the scheduled activities, various food options were available, ranging from local restaurant offerings to food trucks. These provided a diverse selection of meals and snacks for those in attendance.

“Turn on the Lights” was a free event, open to the public, encouraging community engagement and celebrating the holiday season. The event successfully brought together residents and visitors of Oskaloosa to enjoy the festive spirit and community camaraderie.

Lyle Siefering was the honored guest who officially turned on the lights for the 2023 season. “It was great!” Siefering told Roy Aguillon from Oskaloosa News. “It was beautiful,” Siefering added.

During Siefering’s 40 years in the community, he says he’s seen it grow a lot, “and it’s been a great place to live.”

Merry Little Downtown Christmas

Date: Friday, December 1st

Duration: 2 hours beginning at 5:30 pm.

Location: Oskaloosa City Park and Band Stand

Merry Little Downtown Christmas is a public event featuring holiday-themed activities such as visiting Santa and his reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides around the square, and complimentary cocoa & cookies. The event also introduces the Dancing Lights show.

36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Date: Saturday, December 2nd

Time: 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Location: Downtown Oskaloosa

The Lighted Christmas Parade, themed “The Heart of Christmas,” features illuminated floats and other festive displays. It coincides with the Dancing Lights Show at City Square Park, available each evening until January 7. Local shops in downtown Oskaloosa will offer extended shopping hours, sales, and specials throughout the holiday season.