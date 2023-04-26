Oskaloosa Boys Track and Field At Carlisle

by Mike Sterner

The Boys’ Track & Field team travelled to Carlisle Tuesday to compete in the Wildcat Relays. As some guys are recovering and reloading for the upcoming three week push to sprint to the end, this gave some athletes a chance to try new events and set new PR bests. The Indians came away with 2 new season best realys times and 18 new PR individual bests, led by Tatum Westercamp finishing 2nd in the 110 Hurdles.

Next up we will travel to Pella Thursday for a Co-Ed meet and Tatum Westercamp runs Friday morning at the Drake Relays.

Oskaloosa Boys Track & Field Results

Carlisle Wildcat Relays

April 25, 2023

PLACEEVENTNAME(s)MARK

2nd 110 Hurdles Tatum Westercamp 15.01

3rd Distance Medley Relay Trey Bullock, JT Baker, Tatum Westercamp, Waylon Bolibaugh 3:51.46

3rd 4×400 Javion Reeves, Will Roach, Waylon Bolibaugh, Tatum Westercamp 3:37.25

6th 4×800 Javion Reeves, Blake Herny,Will Roach, Reed Peterson 8:49.67

8th Shuttle Hurdle Relay Luke Abrahamson, Sam Nelson, Carter Messamaker, Andrew Stodghill 1:29.58

8th 1600 Reed Peterson 4:52.61