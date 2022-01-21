Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team Finishes Third At Conference Meet

by Rachel Brown

This Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team has had a busy week of competition with a dual meet Monday in Centerville, a meet against Grinnell and Ottumwa at Ottumwa on Tuesday, and they finished the week last night with the Little Hawkeye Conference meet in Indianola. The boys fought hard this week and definitely showed up ready to compete each night. I am so proud of the hard work they have been putting in and it definitely showed. In a sport like swimming where everything is based around how fast you can swim and the times you get, it is very hard mentally and physically to compete this many times in a week. We had a lot of talks about how, yes we want to keep getting faster and faster, but with only one practice and three meets, we need to be prepared for some hard races, and to use that as fuel for as we move into competition season. The boys absolutely blew me away last night with how they competed at Indianola. We had a lot of top 5 finishes and a lot of season best times. With that being said it is now time to start focusing on our end goal of districts, which is coming up in two short weeks. I am looking forward to seeing all the hard work the boys are putting in pay off as we finish out the season.

Highlights from the conference meet last night:

Team Standing: Oskaloosa Finishes 3rd

200 Freestyle: Oliver Smith 6th Payton Snyder 8th

200 IM: Jackson Phillips-Sisul 5th

50 Freestyle: Aaron Scholes 9th Landon Briggs 11th Cooper Rupprecht 18th Jacob Jones 22nd Brett Ingamells 36th and Andrew Hols 38th

100 Freestyle: Keygan Roberts 7th Landon Briggs 9th Oliver Smith 12th

500 Freestyle: Jackson Phillips-Sisul 5th

100 Backstroke: Keygan Roberts 4th

100 Breaststroke: Cooper Rupprecht 4th Aaron Scholes 6th and Payton Snyder 9th