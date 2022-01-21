Oskaloosa Boys JV Basketball In Action Against Mount Pleasant

by Nick Coffey

This past Tuesday we played Mount Pleasant. We were short players today so I was super proud of all the boys who played today. We got out to our hottest start of the season and got up 15 in the first half. Mount Pleasant finished the first half on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to within 6 points. Second half was an epic battle between both teams. Fourth quarter we lost Tucker Dejong to an injury and only had 5 players left for the majority of the 4th. It was a 2 point game for quite a while. We ended up getting good shots to tie and or take the lead but nothing would drop for us. We ended up losing the game 47-41.

Jarrod Parks 12 points

Nathan Kelderman 11 points

Tucker DeJong 10 points

Carter Blanco 8 points