Oskaloosa Bowling Teams Show Strength at Newton Invitational

The Oskaloosa boys’ and girls’ varsity bowling teams demonstrated resilience and skill at the Newton Invitational on Saturday, December 7th, with both teams securing 3rd place in their respective team events.

For the girls’ team, the competition was fierce, with the team finishing behind Waukee and Mason City. Despite the challenges, individual performances shone brightly as the girls fought hard in every frame.

The boys’ team, led by a strong collective effort, finished closely behind Waukee and Newton. Oskaloosa’s performance highlighted their potential as a rising force in high school bowling.

With both teams finishing just a few pins shy of 2nd place, Oskaloosa has shown they are contenders to watch in the upcoming meets.