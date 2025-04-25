Oskaloosa Band to Host National Drum Corps This Weekend

Creating New Learning Pathway for Students

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — When the nationally recognized Colts Drum & Bugle Corps pulls into Oskaloosa this weekend, it won’t just be a pit stop on their tour; it will be a milestone moment for the Oskaloosa High School band program and a powerful learning opportunity for local students.

For Oskaloosa Band Director Lucas Trainer, the upcoming weekend residency of the Colts is more than an exciting event; it’s a vision come to life.

“Oskaloosa has a rich tradition in marching band,” Trainer said. “We’ve had several students over the years march with a drum and bugle corps, and this year, Hudson VanEngelenhoven, class of 2025, will be performing with the Colts.”

What began as a conversation with Hudson’s parents about rehearsal space for the group quickly turned into something much more. Trainer saw an opportunity not only to support a student but to bring nationally elite talent into Oskaloosa High School halls and to spark inspiration throughout the band program.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity for the whole program,” he said. “Selfishly, I’ll get to learn from their directors, watch how they rehearse, how they organize, how they handle logistics. There’s so much we can take from their model.”

The scale of the Colts’ arrival is nothing short of extraordinary. More than 33 states are represented among the performers, along with international members from Japan and Canada, making Oskaloosa a global gathering point for music excellence. On Friday alone, more than 114 flights are scheduled to arrive at Des Moines International Airport specifically for this event, with members traveling from around the world to launch their season right here in Iowa. It’s a powerful reminder that the impact of music and leadership knows no borders.

The Colts will be staying at Oskaloosa High School this weekend, sleeping in the gym, rehearsing in multiple school spaces, and practicing on the outdoor fields. The color guard will rehearse in the Oskaloosa Middle School gym because the higher ceilings are required for their routines. Sectional practices will take place in classrooms across the high school campus.

“Watching how efficiently the Colts operate is a masterclass,” Trainer said. “Every second of their 10-minute show is choreographed. It takes an unbelievable amount of focus and time to learn, and then perfect, that kind of performance.”

Trainer sees tremendous value in exposing students to this level of excellence, not just for the thrill, but for the structure, discipline, and insight it provides.

“We talk in education about visiting other high-performing schools to learn from what they do. This is the marching band version of that,” he said. “Even if a student doesn’t bring out their instrument, just seeing how the best of the best go about their business can be inspiring and instructional.”

The visit may be temporary, but Trainer is already thinking long-term. He hopes this is just the beginning of an annual partnership between the Oskaloosa band program and the Colts, which are based out of Iowa.

“I’d love for our students to feel like this is their home corps,” Trainer said. “And if we build a strong enough relationship, maybe we can work something out for our kids. That would encourage more of them to take the leap.”

The weekend residency also includes added benefits. Trainer shared that in exchange for the school’s hospitality, the Colts will help outfit the OHS band, contributing a significant amount of musical materials. It’s a win-win arrangement with both immediate and lasting impact. “We’re doing this because the value of what we’re receiving back in resources, in training, in inspiration, is huge.”

Trainer is also optimistic about how this experience will shape the physical and mental preparation of his students for their own marching season. The Colts’ intense focus on conditioning, stretching, and breath control will provide a model for summer readiness.

“They’ll go through an entire physical training regimen,” he said. “Our kids can learn how to better prepare their bodies so when August hits and we’re deep in band camp, we’re not all dealing with sore shoulders and stiff backs. We’ll already be ahead.”

A public performance will cap off the weekend on Sunday at noon in the OHS gym, with the Colts presenting a musical showcase for the Oskaloosa community. Trainer said there’s a small chance the performance may move outdoors pending weather (if this location changes, information will be shared onsite in the main gym). The showcase won’t include full marching elements but will allow audiences to hear the full music ensemble in action.

“It’ll be a powerful way to close out the weekend,” Trainer said. “It’s their first major rehearsal with 98 percent of their contracted members for the season. Only a few spots remain for drumline and color guard. It’s really their kickoff.”

And it may just be the kickoff of a new chapter for Oskaloosa’s band program, too.

Trainer emphasized that none of this would be possible without a community that values music education and supports student growth beyond the classroom. He credited past leaders, like Vicki MacFarlane and Stephanie Campbell, Colts alum, and Frankie Ma, an OHS alumnus and choreographer for the Oskaloosa High School color guard and who currently serves on the Colts board of directors, for a tradition of pride and excellence that keeps pushing Oskaloosa’s program forward.

“I’m thrilled,” Trainer said. “We’re opening our doors to one of the best drum corps in the country, and in return, our students are going to walk away better players, better performers, and maybe even inspired to shoot higher than they ever thought possible.”

As for the future?

“If the Colts want to come back every year, I’m all for it,” he said. “The more our kids can learn from organizations like this, the better. And I’ll keep working to make sure we’re ready to make the most of it, every time.”

With its tradition of excellence and a new opportunity on the horizon, the Oskaloosa High School band program is striking all the right chords. As the Colts prepare to roll into town, the echoes of their presence may reverberate far beyond a single weekend, fueling student growth, program innovation, and a deeper connection between Oskaloosa and the world of competitive marching music.