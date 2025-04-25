Oskaloosa Art Center Hosts Spring Showcase Featuring Local Talent

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Art Center was alive with creativity and community spirit during the Spring Showcase held on April 24, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event spotlighted four standout artists from the Jordan Wayne Co-Op Gallery: Julia Fairchild, Brant Bollman, Sarah Kargol, and the late Jordan Wayne.

Each of these artists brings a distinct voice and medium to the cooperative gallery, which serves not only as a venue for displaying and selling artwork but as a hub of local engagement. The artists volunteer their time each week to help keep the Art Center active and accessible.

A Celebration of Fiber, Puppetry, Mixed Media, and Graphic Art

Fiber artist Julia Fairchild, who helped host the event, has developed a following for her chunky knitwear, crocheted creations, and whimsical stuffed animals. Fairchild began crocheting at a young age and has since expanded her practice to include teaching others and experimenting with bold yarn-based designs. Her display included cardigans, crop tops, a stuffed bee, and other cozy, tactile works.

Brant Bollman, known across Iowa as a puppeteer and actor, brought his world of “UPPETS” to life—giant walking street puppets that tower over crowds during parades and performances. In addition to his large-scale work, Bollman showcased smaller papier-mâché sculptures, whimsical acrylics, and stick puppets perfect for all ages.

Sarah Kargol, a mixed-media artist from nearby University Park, offered introspective and textural pieces created from thrifted textiles, vintage ephemera, and layered paint. Her circular narrative compositions reflect personal memories and reconstructed histories, resonating deeply with visitors drawn to nostalgic storytelling.

The gallery also honored the work and memory of Jordan Wayne, a graphic designer and digital illustrator whose name the co-op bears. Wayne’s vivid posters, prints, and branded art celebrate Iowa iconography with an eye for typography and bold colors. Wayne passed away in 2023, but his legacy lives on through his contributions to the Art Center and the continued operation of the gallery that carries his name.

More Than an Art Show

While the Co-Op Gallery was the heart of the showcase, guests also had the opportunity to explore a striking exhibition in the main gallery by guest artist JK Pock, featuring imaginative ceramic and resin-based creatures. Pock’s work blurs the line between folklore and fantasy, offering an ethereal counterpoint to the Co-Op’s grounded storytelling.

The Art Center also continues to host “Make Time” every Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., inviting community members of all skill levels to work on their projects—be it knitting, painting, music, or crafts—in a welcoming, creative environment.

Located at 115 1st Ave W in downtown Oskaloosa, the Oskaloosa Art Center and Jordan Wayne Co-Op Gallery continue to serve as a testament to the area’s growing artistic community and a reminder that local talent thrives in Mahaska County.

