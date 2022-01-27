Oskaloosa 7th Grave Vs Grinnell

by Wade Scheilker

The 7th grade boys basketball team took on the Grinnell Tigers Tuesday night at home.

In the A game the Indians got off to a hot start as Tommy North drained a 3 on his way to 15 points to get the game going. However, the Indians trailed by 10 at halftime. The goal was to cut into the lead by at least 6 points but the Indians tied it up at the end of 3 quarters. Foul trouble plagued both teams so were unable to do some things that we wanted to do offensively. The Indians fought hard but fell 47-32. Other scorers for the Indians were Cael Ashman 6, Grady Kennedy and Tyler Edgar added 4 and Kinnick Wright rounded out the scoring with 3 points.

In the B game The Indians fought and finally got some offense going but fell 31-11. Leading scorers for the Indians were Kaden Toubekis with 4, Carter Bonnett and Cale Van Wyk with 3 points a piece and Brady Shinn added 2 points in the loss.

In the C game The Indians scoring woes continued but there was a spark in the defense as Dane Bollinger and John Vincente Gomez each blocked a shot. We set some good screens and cut much better than our first 3 games so we showed some signs of life. The Indians fell 30-4. Scorers for the Indians were Dawson Bortje and Carter Grade with 2 points apiece.

The Indians will be in action This Thursday at home for a contest against Oskaloosa Christian at 4:30 p.m. Go Indians!