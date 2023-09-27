Oskaloosa 7th Grade Volleyball Has Success Against Norwalk

The Oskaloosa 7th-grade volleyball team hosted Norwalk on Tuesday night. The A team and D team had their first big WIN!! The girls played hard and battled back to win the 3rd set. Several great things happened last for all 4 teams. Sienna had ten aces total for the night, adding to A/B team’s total of 17 aces! The C/D team had a total 24 aces throughout the night!

A: 21-18, 20-22, and 15-13

B: 8-21, 21-14, and 8-15

C: 6-21, 15-21, and 21-16

D: 17-21, 21-15, 21-15

“Our next game is at Newton on Tuesday, October 3rd! There are only three games left in our season, please come out and support our girls! They love seeing familiar faces in the stands cheering them on,” says Coach Baker.