Only Two Contested Races In Upcoming City Elections

The election for most city and school board members will occur on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.

In Oskaloosa, there will be two contested races this year.

For Oskaloosa Mayor, current mayor Dave Krutzfeldt is facing a challenge from Jeremy Lewis.

The other challenged seat is for Oskaloosa City Council at Large, with Joe Caligiuri being challenged by Sarah Appleget.

Bob Drost is unopposed for Oskaloosa City Council Ward 2, while Steve Burnett turned in his papers for Oskaloosa City Council Ward 4.

There are no contested races for the Oskaloosa School Board. Four at-large seats are up this year, with Charlie Comfort, Amanda McGraw, Matt Sherlock, and Sarah Hall all running uncontested.

There may be additional candidates, but we are unaware of them at this point. We will speak with all the candidates in the near future to help you better know those seeking to serve.