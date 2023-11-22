One In Custody After Report Of A Gun Shot

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

November 21, 2023

On November 21, 2023, at approximately 6:34 p.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the area of 200 Terrace Dr regarding an armed man in the driveway screaming. During the investigation, officers made contact with the subject inside the house. The male, later identified as Brandon Hasley, fired a handgun while police officers were attempting to negotiate his surrender. He was then tased, tackled, and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Hasley (38), of Oskaloosa, was lodged in the Mahaska County Jail for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony, interference with official acts (with a weapon), a class D felony, and reckless use of a firearm.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department, Mahaska Health Ambulance, the Mahaska County 911 Center, and the Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter.