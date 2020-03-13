One Clutch Win, One Record-Setting Win

Kissimmee, Fla.– March 12 will be historic for many reasons, but William Penn softball added their own mark to the history books. They picked up two wins on the day, as they beat Lawrence Tech by a 1-0 score and then smashed their way to a new school record for runs in a single game. 40-0 was the final tally as they easily won against Fisher in five innings. The team is now 6-11 overall.

Game 1 WPU 1 Lawrence Tech 0

Both teams combined for seven hits as pitching and defense were the story lines of game one. Kelsey Lint (Fr., Brooklyn, Iowa, Elementary Education) was on the rubber fresh off a clutch hold yesterday against Carlow.

Lint gave up two singles in the first but them forced a pop out to end the top half of the inning. She put the Blue Devils down in order in the second and third. The offense for the navy and gold had a chance in the bottom of the second as Kiya Harper (Sr., Decatur, Ill., Exercise Science) doubled and then got bunted over to third. However, no one could get her the next 60 feet to home.

The designated road team got another chance to crack Lint in the top of the fourth. A single and a walk had two runners on but Lint fed of the ice in her veins, striking out the next batter to end the inning there. William Penn was quiet in the third and fourth but almost broke through in the fifth.

Lindsay Lambert (Sr., Elk Grove, Calif., Elementary Education) got a single and with two outs, Lexi Riccardi (Sr., Redwood City, Calif., Biology) also got a base hit to put runners on the corners. A line out saw that threat nullified.

The sixth frame provided the answer for the Statesmen. Lint sent Lawrence Tech down in order as the offense went through the heart of the line up in the bottom half. Valeria Quiroga (Fr., San Benito, Texas, Sociology) strode up to home plate with no runners on and two outs. Not waiting for the count to develop, she walloped the first pitch she saw over the fence for her first HR of the season.

The celebrations for the home run were quickly followed up by the victory celebrations as Lint finished off her gem with a 1-2-3 inning including two strike outs. She went all seven, delivering a shutout with seven SOs and two walks. She goes to 2-3 on the year. The Statesmen picked up their fifth win in the clutch performance.

Game 2 WPU 40 Fisher 0

If the Statesmen were ever curious about their offense, they discovered it in one of the most lopsided score lines one may see for a long time. The team set a new school record with their 40 runs and did so on a new school record of 31 hits in a game.

Dakota Kulis (Fr., Chicago, Ill., Biology) never felt in danger. She picked up her first win of the year as she threw a one hit shutout. She walked one and struck out eight as she moves to 1-4 on the season. It was a good outing from her, but the bats stole the show.

WPU was up 9-0 after one inning as they sent 13 batters up in the top of the first. Sonia Reddy (Sr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) was the highlight as she hit a triple, her first of the year, and a home run, her third, in the same inning. Nine runs on four hits gave the team a lead that would only grow.

The squad scored seven runs on eight hits in the top of the second. Brining 11 batters to the dish, Lindsay Lambert (Sr., Elk Grove, Calif., Elementary Education) got a double in the inning, the only extra base hit in the frame. Plenty of others got singles and a couple wild pitches kept the runners moving for the designated road team.

The top of the third was more small ball as the team scored six runs on five hits. It was highlighted by Peyton Parker (Jr., LaPorte City, Iowa, Sports Management) getting her first ever at bat of the year, producing a two RBI base hit. The fourth saw Lexy Underwood (Fr., Escalon, Calif., Elementary Education) get her first home run of the season that came with two runners aboard. Eight runs on eight hits saw the Statesmen cruise through the top of the fourth.

The end finally came in the fifth. 10 more runs would come home on six hits as the Falcons committed five errors as well. Parker got her second hit and Quiroga blasted a grand-slam to pour it on as both helped the team set the new records. Kulis put the Falcons to rest with a quick three-up /three-down in the bottom half to bring the game to an end.

Avery Rayos (Jr., Henderson, Nev., Biology) tied Quiroga for a team high five runs scored, a new single game record. Underwood and Quiroga had a team high four hits along with Hayley Freestone (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Business Management). Quiroga also topped the team with seven RBIs in the contest. Almost every batter in the lineup either reached base safely or drove in a run.

“Lint threw a great game in the first match of the day,” said head coach Mike Christner. “Valeria Quiroga stepped up with a tremendous home run to give us the win. Pitching and defense are playing really well at the moment.”

Next Up: Before the Statesmen load up to return home, they will take on Florida National at 10:15 a.m. tomorrow and face Lourdes again at 12:15 p.m.