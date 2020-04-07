One Additional COVID-19 Case In Mahaska County

Mahaska County has now had 4 confirmed cases of the virus.

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional death confirmed

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 102 additional positive cases for a total of 1,048 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,017 negative tests for a total of 11,670 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 1 death was also reported:

Benton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 102 individuals include:

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Des Moines County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Greene County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Hamilton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Henry County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Linn County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Louisa County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Marshall County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
Muscatine County, 2 children (0-17 years), 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Scott County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Story County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Tama County, 3 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly (81+)
Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

NOTE: A previously reported positive case Allamakee County is actually a resident of Clayton County.

Posted by on Apr 7 2020. Filed under Local News, National News, State News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

         

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News