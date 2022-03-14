Omari Reaches Blood Round to Pace WPU at NAIA Invitational

Jamestown, N.D.–Salima Omari (So., Iowa City, Iowa) carried her momentum from the conference tournament into nationals and performed well, falling just shy of hardware at the NAIA National Invitational Friday.

Omari concluded the season by going 2-2 at 155 pounds, ending up one win shy of placing in the top eight to earn All-America laurels. The sophomore won her first match by technical fall and her second by fall to advance to the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately, Omari, who was the #10 seed at her weight class, dropped that quarterfinal match to fall into the consolation bracket and then lost her next bout as well to end one victory away from the podium.

123-pounder Mami Selemani (So., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) also posted two victories, both by technical fall and both coming on the consolation side. She finished a pair of wins shy of All-America status.

Gwendolyn Grimes (Fr., Katy, Texas), at 130 pounds, and Samantha Ruano (Fr., Romeoville, Ill., Business Management), at 191 pounds, both won by fall once, while 143-pounder Ashleigh Denny (Fr., El Paso, Texas, Undecided) took a technical fall victory.

Catherine Steinkamp (Fr., Quincy, Ill., Biology) had her hand raised once at 116 pounds as well.