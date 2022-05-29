OHS Tennis Duo Finish 8th At State

Friday State Girls Tennis Tournament Results:

The duo of Lucy Roach and Presley Bloomers took on the team of Merced Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc from Red Oak. The girls wasted no time taking the first set. The second match wasn’t quite the same as the girls struggled and made some unforced errors. Red Oak would take the second set to force a third set. The Osky duo got out early in the second set and wouldn’t look back to get their first state tournament win. 6-2,1-6,6-3

The second match would be against the number #2 seeded Waterloo Columbus. The Osky girls took a quick 2-1 lead in both sets but just couldn’t sustain the momentum. The girls battled the whole match with great points on both sides but fell short.

2-6,2-6

The girls would move over to the consolation side of the bracket and take on their District opponent Knoxville. Osky came out strong in the first set. The second set found the girls in a big deficit trailing 2-5 before forcing a tiebreaker for the set. The tiebreaker was back and forth before the girls would prevail. 6-2,7-6 (9-7). With the win, this assured the girls to play on Saturday with a chance to play back to 5th place.

Saturday State Girls Tennis Tournament Results:

The Osky Duo would face #3 Seeded St. Albert which got upset putting them on the consolation side of the bracket.

6-0,1-6,0-1(9-11)

In the 7th place match against Marion, the girls had a slow start in the first set but would battle back to take a 5-4 lead before surrendering the set 5-7. The second set saw a back and forth affair with Marion taking the tiebreaker 7-4 for a 7-6 set win. The girls ended the tournament 2-3 for 8th place in the 1A State tournament.

Coaches Comments:

This was a great accomplishment for these two girls. As coaches, we’re extremely happy for these girls. We’re excited for next year for a chance to get back to the tournament and improve on the 8th place finish.