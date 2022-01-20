OHS Storybook Players Conclude Tour Of EBF Elementary Schools
The OHS Storybook Players concluded our tour of EBF elementary schools with performances in Fremont and Blakesburg today. 30% of our cast was unable to perform today due to illness and/or academic commitments which left us covering 14 roles. I want to recognize Autumn DeRonde, Marissa Katko, Myles Strait, and Elliot Nelson for outstanding leadership today. Highlights include Molly Prendergast filling in as the lead in Cinderella, making friends during lunch and recess, and helping 4th graders with equivalent fractions.
