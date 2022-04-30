OHS Girls Track At Tulip Time Relays And Drake Relays

by Betsy Luck

Day Two of the Drake Relays was a successful one for the Osky athletes.

Faith DeRonde finished a strong 3rd place in the discus with a season best throw of 127-11.

Maleah Walker jumped to a 4th place finish in the long jump with a mark of 17-4.75.

The wet conditions did not seem to bother either athlete in their field events.

Maleah also competed in the 100 m dash. She didn’t have the start that she would have liked and with the quality field it was difficult to make up the difference in the sprint race. She finished in 22nd place with a time of 13.01.

The girls are back in action tomorrow morning at 9:15 with 4×100 prelims. The team of Jordan Czerwinski, Faith DeRonde, Macie Krier and Maleah Walker are in Heat 7 Lane 7 of the 12 heat prelims.

Pella Tulip Time

First place finishes included:

Gracie DeRonde in the Long Jump and the 4×100 team of J Czerwinski, F DeRonde, M Krier and M Walker.