OHS Girls Track At Tiger Relays

by Betsy Luck

The team was back in action at the Grinnell Tiger Relays on Tuesday night. The weather was much improved from last week at Newton. The team came home with a second place team finish. There were 5 individual champions on the night: Maleah Walker in the long jump and the 100 meter dash, Hannah Quang in the 100 meter hurdles, breaking the 16 second mark for the first time in her career, Evelyn Adam in the 400 meter hurdles, setting a new personal record, and the 4×400 relay of Ryleigh Wilken, Lydia VanVeldhuizen, Evelyn Adam, and Tierney Carter.

The shuttle hurdle relay, distance medley relay, sprint medley relay, and 4×200 relay all set season bests.

There were also some great personal records set on the night. Evelyn Adam took another 14 seconds off her 3000 meter time and set a new PR in the 400 meter hurdles. Tierney Carter ran her way to a 7 second PR in the 1500 meter run. Emmalee Wells- Stout set a new PR in the 400 meter hurdles.

The coaches are very proud of the work that the girls have been putting in, and they are starting to really see the results of their work.

The team is back in action on Thursday at the Pella Tulip Time Relays while Maleah Walker will be at the Drake Relays on Thursday evening at 5:00 competing in the long jump.