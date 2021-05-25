OHS Girls Track And Field Celebrates Successful Season

The team had their awards banquet on Monday evening. They celebrated 135 personal records and 25 season best relays in the 2021 season.

Rookie of the Year – Addison Beane

Most Improved – Morgan Drost

Team/100% – Sage Adam

MVPs – Faith DeRonde, Sophia Dykstra, Maleah Walker

Coaches Award – Andrea Areallano, Abby Lumsden, Sophia Dykstra

Iron Women (perfect attendance) – Sage Adam and Grace Moore

Members of the Little Hawkeye All Academic Team included: Sage Adam, Addison Carter, Jordan Czerwinksi, Faith DeRonde, Sophia Dykstra, Rachel Frost, Macie Krier, Abby Lumsden and Ella Roach.

This has been quite the year and I am so proud of every member of this team. Everyone saw growth from the beginning to the end of the season. It was a pleasure to coach this team.

Thank you to Coach Gritters, Coach Kargol, Coach DeRonde and Coach Beane for the knowledge and support you brought to the team this year. Looking forward to many years of working together.