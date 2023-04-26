OHS Girls Tennis Takes On Norwalk

by Bryan Kime

Varsity Singles:

#1 Presley Blommers WON 7-6(4-7),6-4,1-0(10-5) against Kelsey Dammeier

#2 Lucy Roach LOST 3-6,6-3,0-1(7-10) against Anya Kallenbach

#3 Ava Ridenour LOST 3-6,3,6against Madison Haskell

#4 Jenna DeBoef LOST 1-6,0-6 against Ava Johnson

#5 Hannah Nelson LOST 2-6,26against Katie Larson

#6 Lexi Prather LOST 2-6,4-6 against Sami Aagard

Varsity Doubles:

#1 Blommers & Roach WON 6-1,6-3 against Dammeier & Kallenback

#2 Ridenour & Nelson LOST 1-6,1-6 against Haskell & Johnson

#3 DeBoef & Prather LOST 0-6,4-6 against Larson & Aagard

#4 Leah Cohrt & Loghan Edgar LOST 1-6,0-6 against Grace Dehmer & Katie Thielen

#5 Kylie Teeter & Lily Bonnett LOST 3-6,1-6 against Sutton McNelly & Jina Fraser

The girls came out against a undefeated Norwalk Team, that prove to be a challenging match. With a younger team still gaining experience, the girls continue to keep a positive attitude and show a willingness to learn and improve. Presley came away with a big win at number 1 singles and Presley and Lucy continued their undefeated season at number one double! With a close lose at number 2 singles and many long rally points through many of our matches the girls fell short. We lost with a score of 2 to 9.

Junior Varsity:

#1 Lidia Pogany & Aysica Morrow

3-6, 5-6, Aysica singles: 6-2

#2 Addison Landers & Kobie Criss

6-5, 4-6

#3 Kelleigh Kinman & Saraya Probst

0-6, 2-6

#4 Chloe Yang & Rayalin Russell

5-6, 1-6

#5 Hannah wagner & Kylie Owens

1-6, 5-6

#6 Avineet kaur & Emma Whitt

0-6, 0-6

The JV girls continue to improve and gain confidence. Tonight the girls came out against a very good Norwalk team. We had some really good matches and was a closer match than what the scores show. The girls lost winning 2 matches to 10.