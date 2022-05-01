OHS Girls Drake Relays

by Elizabeth Luck

The 4×100 team of Jordan Czerwinksi, Faith DeRonde, Macie Krier and Maleah Walker finished 50th with a time of 51.73.

This was a great Relays for the team. Bringing home 3 medals from this prestigious event is no small feat.

Looking forward to see what the team can accomplish on the Blue Oval in 3 short weeks at the State Track & Field Championships.