OHS Girls Drake Relays
by Elizabeth Luck
The 4×100 team of Jordan Czerwinksi, Faith DeRonde, Macie Krier and Maleah Walker finished 50th with a time of 51.73.
This was a great Relays for the team. Bringing home 3 medals from this prestigious event is no small feat.
Looking forward to see what the team can accomplish on the Blue Oval in 3 short weeks at the State Track & Field Championships.
