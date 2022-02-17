OHS Falls to PC, Completes Season Sweep of Grinnell

Oskaloosa–The Indian boys’ basketball team finished off its Little Hawkeye Conference campaign with a 1-1 record last week.

OHS (6-14, 2-12 LHC) came up short against Pella Christian 71-45 last Tuesday, but yet again defeated Grinnell 57-49 last Friday. The win over the Tigers secured the season sweep.

PC was in control throughout as Oskaloosa trailed 16-8 after eight minutes and 32-15 at halftime. The margin unfortunately only grew larger as the game wore on.

The Indians, who were outshot 54.9%-32.7%, permitted 11 Pella Christian three-pointers.

Keaton Flaherty led OHS with 15 points, while Will Schultz joined him in double figures with 10 points. The duo of Waylon Bolibaugh and Carson Genskow contributed five points each.

Flaherty also corralled eight rebounds, but Oskaloosa lost the battle of the boards 32-20. The Indians were also a bit more careless with possession, committing 16 mistakes, compared to 12 for PC.

In a tightly-contested bout against the Tigers, the Indians led by one after the first quarter and by three at halftime. A 15-10 advantage in the third period gave OHS breathing room and its advantage held up in the waning minutes.

Flaherty was good for 21 points, headlined by a 10-for-12 performance at the free-throw stripe. He dished out five assists in the victory as well.

David Nelson also hit a pair of trifectas for the victors (12 total points), who were 7-for-17 from beyond the arc. A stout free-throw shooting effort saw OHS go 12-for-15.

Schultz got to double figures as well with 11 points, while Genskow added six.

The Indians were victorious due to a blistering 55.9% shooting mark; Grinnell was limited to 41.9%. Nelson produced four rebounds, but overall OHS was outrebounded 24-14. The victors managed to record 18 takeaways, while giving up the ball 13 times.