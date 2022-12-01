OHS Boys Swim Win At Burlington

by Rachel Brown

The Oskaloosa Boys Swim Team traveled to Burlington last night to compete in a triangular against Burlington and Keokuk. The boys ended up taking the win with a score of Oskaloosa 137 Burlington 134 and Keokuk 77!

This year our team is made up of 6 returning swimmers and 6 new to the sport swimmers. Last night all 12 of the boys had an amazing meet. I was blown away with how well we did and it has me very excited to see where the season is going to take us.

Some of the highlights from the meet include, 1st and 2nd place finishes in the 200 Free Relay, as well as lifetime best times in many of the individual races.

Here are the results

Medley Relay: 2nd place with a team of Oliver Smith, Cooper Rupprecht, Jackson Phillips-Sisul, and Jacob Jones.

200 Freestyle: Payton Snyder placed 2nd

200 IM: Jackson Phillips-Sisul placed 3rd with a lifetime best time

50 Freestyle: Jacob Jones 2nd, Tatum Westercamp 3rd, Jake Linder 4th, Brett Ingamells 6th, Elliot Nelson 7th, Conner Adkins 9th, and Anthony Wroblewski 11th

100 Free: Oliver Smith 1st (lifetime best) Cooper Rupprecht 2nd (lifetime best) Jacob Jones 3rd (lifetime best)

500 Free: Jackson Phillips-Sisul 3rd

200 Free Relay: 1st place team of Rupprecht, Snyder, Jones, and Smith.

2nd place team of Nelson, Ingamells, Westercamp, and Linder

100 Breaststroke: Cooper Rupprecht 1st, Payton Snyder 4th, Brett Ingamells 5th.

We head to Newton on Saturday for our first Invitational of the season!