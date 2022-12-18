OHS Bowling Competes In Home Meet

by Tony Witt

The Osky girls get the wins against Knoxville and Davis County at home on Saturday. The girls bowled their best team score of the season with a 2267 team score. Freshman Regan Abrahamson, bowling in just her 2nd varsity match, led the way for the girls with a new high game of 187 and new high 2-game series of 315. Ava Ridenour tied her teammate with a 2-game series of 315 as well. The whole girl’s team is really bowling very consistently, and it showed on the lanes today with the team score. They also had their best 5-game baker set as a team as well with an 809 series for a 161 average per game.

The Osky Boys split their home bowling meet on Saturday by winning against Knoxville but falling just short to Davis County by 7 pins. The match came down to the last frame of the last baker game; we needed to strike have the first two strikes in the tenth frame for us to win, but we only got the first strike in the tenth and got a bad break with, leaving a pin on the second ball in the tenth. The boys were led again by Trey VanWyk, who bowled a perfect 300 game in the first game of the singles and finished with a 505 2 games series. This is Trey’s 3rd 300-game in his young high school bowling career. I can’t say enough about Trey and how solid of a bowler he is at such a young age. Freshman Marshall Seibert bowled his best game of the season with 212 games and his highest 2-game series of 356. The boys have had 3 of their 4 losses come down to the last baker game. We just need to make a few more spares or catch a break or two on the lanes with some pin action that happens to go their way.