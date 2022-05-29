OHS Academic Club Enjoy Cultural Exhibits

by Laura Ross

The new OHS academic club, C.R.A.M. (Cultural Reviews of Asian Media), traveled to Des Moines on Saturday to enjoy cultural exhibits, food, cooking demonstrations, and performance artists from 13 Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities.

Highlights include learning 4 Hmong dances, eating Nepali and Indian dumplings, chicken tikka, samosas, Japanese onigiri and curry, Korean pork dishes, Vietnamese pad thai, curry, and Hmong eggrolls. Several students also succeeded in speaking basic Japanese and Korean phrases while visiting those villages. Lastly, most of the group was able to meet members of the Bad Bitzies, a K-pop group from U of I. Overall, CelebrAsian was a fun and informative event for these students.