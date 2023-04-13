OFFENSE POWERS WARRIORS TO SWEEP

Centerville, IA – The Indian Hills Baseball team picked up two more Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) wins with an afternoon sweep of Marshalltown Community College on Wednesday. The Warriors dropped the Tigers 8-7 and 22-2 at Pat Daugherty Field.

The Warriors improve to 21-9 overall and 12-4 in league play on the year and now sit atop the ICCAC standings by a half game. Indian Hills has now won four consecutive games and 10 of its last 11 contests. During the team’s last 11 contests, the Warriors have outscored its opponents 142-64, an average of 7.1 runs per game.

Sophomore Daniel Figueroa (Toa Alta, Puerto Rico/Leadership Christian Academy) collected three hits on the day to move within one of 100 career base knocks. The outfielder added four runs scored on the day as well to push his career total to 94. Figueroa, the all-time stolen base leader for the Warriors, added three swipes in the afternoon sweep.

Game one saw the Warriors jump out to a quick 4-0 lead as Figueroa scored the game’s first run. Indian Hills tacked on three more in the fourth inning before an RBI groundout from Figueroa scored Diamonds Cooper (Kansas City, MO/North Kansas City) for an 8-3 edge.

The Tigers strung together a series of hits in the seventh inning to pull within striking distance, but freshman Andres Beltran (Delray Beach, FL/Atlantic) closed the door for his first career save. Freshman Adam Golby (Coronation, Alberta/South Central) moved to 4-1 on the year after working four innings on the mound.

The Warrior offense powered its way through the second game early and often to put the nightcap out of reach. 10 different Warriors collected a hit as Indian Hills took an 8-0 lead through two frames. The Warriors added six runs in the fourth before tallying three in the fifth and five more in the sixth to force the run-rule shortened contest.

Jesus Rodriguez (Dominican Republic/Life Prep Academy) continued his offensive tear at the plate as the freshman went 4-4 with a career-high seven RBI in the win. Rodriguez was a double shy of the cycle while adding a three-run home run and four runs scored in the ballgame. Over his last five contests, Rodriguez is batting a stifling .611 (11-18) with nine runs scored and 12 RBI.

Dylan Sayles (Rockton, IL/Hononegah) produced a career day at the plate with a 4-5 performance. Three of Sayles’ four knocks went for a double as the freshman scored three times and added a pair of RBI.

Logan Myers (Andover, MN/Andover), this week’s ICCAC Player of the Week, went 3-4 at the dish with a triple and home run to boast. Myers is riding an eight-game hitting streak that includes at least one RBI in seven of those contests and five extra base knocks.

Adrian Vargas (Caracas, Venezuela/Instituto Central de Educacion Ice) and Ciro Benavides (Laredo, TX/Alexander) each added two hits apiece for the Warriors.

On the mound, freshman Andrei Gordeev (Balashika, Russia/Global Vision Christian) continued to shine for the Warriors. Making his second start of the season and eighth appearance, the righty worked four scoreless frames with four strikeouts to pick up his first collegiate win. Gordeev lowered his team-best earned run average to 1.13 on the year and has allowed just two runs in 16 innings of work this year.

Tomoki Jitsukawa (Tokyo, Japan/Tokai Sapporo) and Lou Levy (Highlands Ranch, CO/Mountain Vista) combined for three innings of relief work without allowing an earned run for the Warriors.

Indian Hills hits the road this weekend for a four-game series at Northeast Community College. First pitch on Saturday is set for 1:00 PM from Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk, NE.