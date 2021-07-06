Numerous Teams Excel in Classroom

Oskaloosa–A total of 13 William Penn athletic programs obtained a high level of academic success during the 2020-2021 school year.

All 13 squads posted grade point averages of 3.0 or higher during the year; 12 of those teams will eventually earn NAIA Scholar Team recognition this coming fall.

The women’s golf team, led by Bailey Rimes, headlined the crew with a 3.77 GPA, while Aleesha Cleaver’s women’s volleyball crew also eclipsed the 3.5 mark at 3.56.

The softball team, guided by Mike Christner, was at 3.32, while Brandon Brooks led both the men’s (3.24) and women’s (3.12) bowling teams over the mark as well. Abby Reynolds also had both of her teams accomplish the deed as dance (3.21) and cheerleading (3.01) finished over 3.0.

The women’s basketball team (Jenna Santi now the head coach) was at 3.21, while women’s soccer (now led by Andy Commins) posted a 3.12 GPA. Steve Heaton’s women’s shotgun sports team ended the campaign at 3.11, while Steve Tucker’s men’s golf squad (3.10), Sean Gosewisch’s women’s cross country crew (3.07) and Luke Bentley’s men’s volleyball team (3.00) were strong with the books as well.