North Chosen to Lead Statesmen Softball Program

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule has announced the hiring of Laura North as Head Softball Coach.

North comes to William Penn with 10 years of collegiate head coaching experience with a career record of 195-111.

North was the head coach at Indian Hills Community College from 2015-2018; she joined the staff as the associate head coach in 2014. As head coach, she owned a 152-60 record and guided the Warriors to regular season conference and NJCAA Region XII titles in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. The team qualified for two NJCAA Division I National Tournaments as well. She was named Region XII Coach of the Year all four years at IHCC.

North was hired in August of 2022 as head coach at NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks recently concluded their 2023 season with a 17-26 record, including a 9-16 mark in the Northern Sun Conference.

“Coach North has a background in developing successful and connected teams that was really intriguing to us and we were thrilled to see her interest,” Rule said. “She brings great experience and is a natural leader who has demonstrated the ability to change lives and has an energy about her that multiplies people. She has a passion for softball and using the game to develop student-athletes to be incredible human beings, and we could sense that dedication to the big picture throughout our conversations. With her proven track record of building champions on and off the field, it was a perfect match.”

North also has collegiate coaching experience as an assistant coach at Central College from 2010-2013 and as head coach at Cloud County Community College in Kansas, where she took the program from a 1-52 record the year prior to a 26-25 mark.

North has coached at the prep level as well with stops at Holdrege (Neb.), Logan-Magnolia, and Des Moines Lincoln High Schools.

“I cannot tell you how excited I am to be the next coach for William Penn softball,” North said. “I have always had a lot of respect for Coach Christner and the tradition that the program has established. The decision has been bittersweet; I am leaving Upper Iowa and the players that I love, but I could not pass up the opportunity to coach the game that I love and respect, in Oskaloosa, and be with my family more. There has been a lot of buzz and excitement around William Penn athletics the last few years and it has been fun watching from the outside the direction the Statesmen are going. I am excited to be a part of it now.”

“William Penn softball will encompass a championship culture under myself and my staff and we will bring high expectations and standards on and off the field, and in the community,” North added. “We will bring high-level, fast-paced, exciting softball to William Penn and will also work extremely hard on developing meaningful relationships within our team, the college, and the community. The consequences of those high standards and work ethic, physically and mentally, are wins on and off the field, and we plan to do a lot of that.”

Outside of coaching, North has also served as president of the Oskaloosa Indoor Sports Complex and is the founder of Diamond Life, LLC, which provides lessons, camps, clinics, and mentoring for youth softball players.

North was a successful collegiate athlete, playing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1996-1999. She was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 1997 and 1998. North owned or was ranked in the top five for numerous school records, including posting a .425 batting average in 1998.

She was named UNK Female Scholar Athlete of the Year, earned a CoSIDA Academic All-America award, and also helped the Lopers to four NCAA Division II National Championships appearances. The 1999 team was national runner-up and the 1996 squad reached the semifinals. Since graduating, she has been selected to the RMAC All-Century Team as well as the UNK Hall of Fame.

North is a 1999 graduate of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in Education and a Master’s of Science in Sports Management from Nova Southeastern University.

“So much of the success in small college athletic departments stems from the people, and Coach North is a leader who believes in doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do,” Rule said. “We have no doubt that under Coach North’s leadership we will make major strides in the conference as well as nationally.”

“We appreciate how helpful and supportive Coach Christner has been during the hiring process,” Rule added. “We look forward to building on the great success and history he has established in our program.”