NO. 9 WARRIORS DROP WABASH VALLEY TO OPEN 2025

January 04, 2025

Ottumwa, IA – No. 9 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball opened up the new year with an 84-59 win at the Hellyer Center over visiting Wabash Valley College (IL) on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors move to 14-4 overall on the year.

The Warriors picked up their third consecutive win and have now won 19 of their last 22 games to open the new year following the Holiday break. Freshman Mason Costello (Waukee, IA/Waukee) went 3-3 from three-point range and 5-8 from the floor to finish with a game-high 15 points. Sophomore William Beugre-Kassi (Pontoise, France/Albert Thomas) added 12 points while Amonte Allen-Johnson (Flint, MI/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) chipped in 10 points for the Warriors.

Indian Hills held Wabash Valley to just 3-21 shooting from three-point range to pull away in Saturday’s matchup. The Warriors outrebounded Wabash Valley 45-32 while forcing 22 turnovers on the afternoon. The Warriors never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 27.

In the team’s first game back in 20 days, the Warriors used a quick 5-0 lead to set the tone early. Sophomore Jamal Entezami (Berlin, Germany/Hermann-Ehlers Gymnasium) tallied five points in the early goings before Costello connected on his first three-point shot of the day at the 14:02 mark. Costello pushed the lead to double-digits, 23-13 with a fastbreak bucket midway through the half. Back-to-back buckets from Beugre-Kassi gave the Warriors a 35-17 advantage in the closing minutes as the Warriors went into halftime on top 43-27.

A three-point play from sophomore Trenton Walters (Frisco, TX/Radford) extended the Warrior lead to 20 as Indian Hills continued to push the pace. Kayden Nation (Peoria, IL/Western Nebraska) buried a three-point shot at the 12:45 mark for a 60-39 lead. Freshman Vladyslav Semerych (Horishni Plavni, Ukraine/Cherkassy) put an exclamation point on the win with an emphatic dunk in final minutes of the second half to give the Warriors’ their seventh win at the Hellyer Center this year.

Costello has now scored in double-figures in five of the team’s last seven matchups and nine times overall on the year. Costello leads the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) with 36 made three-point shots on the year.

Indian Hills hits the road for a nonconference matchup at Sauk Valley Community College (IL) on Tuesday night before returning home on Saturday to open ICCAC play against Marshalltown Community College at 7:00 PM at the Hellyer Center.