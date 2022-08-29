NO. 6 WARRIORS SWEEP DMACC

Ottumwa, IA – Indian Hills Volleyball rolled to a 3-0 victory over Des Moines Area Community College at the Hellyer Center on Monday night to improve to 9-1 on the year.

Shortly after earning the No. 6 spot in the first regular rankings from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball Poll, the Warriors trounced the Bears at home by set scores of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-21.

WARRIORS JUMP TO NO. 6 IN NATIONAL RANKINGS

Freshman Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Colégio Liceu Franco-Brasileiro) led the offense with 13 kills on the night while Jenna Jenna Vallée (Pornichet, France/Lycee Aristide Briand) and Kinga Michalska (Szówsko, Poland/ZSSCHiO) each added eight. Haleigh Hadley (Gilbert, IA/Gilbert) posted four total blocks for the Warriors who lead the nation in total blocks on the year.

Hennesys Lalane (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Luis Munox Rivera) posted a team-high 38 assists in the victory. Sasha Vidal (Asunscion, Paraguay/Trinity School) managed the defense with a team-high 20 digs.

The Warriors were in command from the jump in the opening set after building a 7-0 lead in front of its home crowd. Indian Hills pushed the lead to 15-6 to force a DMACC timeout before rolling to the opening set victory.

Indian Hills built a sizeable lead to open the second set and maintained a comfortable lead throughout, leading 18-11 to force another DMACC timeout. The Bears eventually clawed back to pull within one, 19-18, but it was all Warriors the rest of the way.

DMACC tested the Warriors with a three-point lead in the opening moments of set three, but the Warriors battled back to take the set as Michalska and Erica Calderon Rosario (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic_) each posted five kills in the frame. As a team, the Warriors hit .419 in the final set to complete the sweep.

The Warriors’ homestand continues with a match against Carl Sandburg College (IL) at 6:00 PM Wednesday night at the Hellyer Center.

Posted by on Aug 29 2022. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News