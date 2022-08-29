NO. 6 WARRIORS SWEEP DMACC

Ottumwa, IA – Indian Hills Volleyball rolled to a 3-0 victory over Des Moines Area Community College at the Hellyer Center on Monday night to improve to 9-1 on the year.

Shortly after earning the No. 6 spot in the first regular rankings from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball Poll, the Warriors trounced the Bears at home by set scores of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-21.

WARRIORS JUMP TO NO. 6 IN NATIONAL RANKINGS

Freshman Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Colégio Liceu Franco-Brasileiro) led the offense with 13 kills on the night while Jenna Jenna Vallée (Pornichet, France/Lycee Aristide Briand) and Kinga Michalska (Szówsko, Poland/ZSSCHiO) each added eight. Haleigh Hadley (Gilbert, IA/Gilbert) posted four total blocks for the Warriors who lead the nation in total blocks on the year.

Hennesys Lalane (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Luis Munox Rivera) posted a team-high 38 assists in the victory. Sasha Vidal (Asunscion, Paraguay/Trinity School) managed the defense with a team-high 20 digs.

The Warriors were in command from the jump in the opening set after building a 7-0 lead in front of its home crowd. Indian Hills pushed the lead to 15-6 to force a DMACC timeout before rolling to the opening set victory.

Indian Hills built a sizeable lead to open the second set and maintained a comfortable lead throughout, leading 18-11 to force another DMACC timeout. The Bears eventually clawed back to pull within one, 19-18, but it was all Warriors the rest of the way.

DMACC tested the Warriors with a three-point lead in the opening moments of set three, but the Warriors battled back to take the set as Michalska and Erica Calderon Rosario (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic_) each posted five kills in the frame. As a team, the Warriors hit .419 in the final set to complete the sweep.

The Warriors’ homestand continues with a match against Carl Sandburg College (IL) at 6:00 PM Wednesday night at the Hellyer Center.