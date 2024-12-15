No. 2 North Mahaska edges No. 13 Hawks

SULLY – Whenever North Mahaska and Lynnville-Sully get together for competition it will be a battle. Add in playing the game at Sully where the crowd is in tight to the players and loud. Then mix in aggressive play it is the recipe for a tight contest. North Mahaska fought just a tad more to earn a 59-53 victory.

North Mahaska came into the game as the No. 2 team in the state in Class 2A while the host Hawks are ranked 13th in Class 1A. Those rankings added to the excitement of the night.

Each team won two periods, but NM won them by four and five points, which made the difference.

Just as the opening of North Mahaska’s game against HLV Regan Grewe scored the first two baskets as NM took a 4-0 lead in the first minutes. From there it was a back and forth in the foul-plagued game. The teams shot a combined 43 free throws with North Mahaska going 12-for-17 while L-S was 18-for-26.

“It’s tough place to play and when you aren’t sure what is going to be called it is tougher,” said NM coach L.E. Moore. “This game showed our toughness. They could have let slip but the girls rose up to the challenge. We worked hard out there.”

The Hawks led 15-14 after one period and NM took the lead at halftime on Kayla Readshaw’s 3-pointer with 40 seconds left. The Warhawks never trailed again but was never comfortable with the lead until L-S was forced to foul in the final minute.

Breckyn Schilling scored a double-double and Sydney Andersen just missed with 10 points and nine rebounds. Aly Steil and Kayla Readshaw each chipped in eight. Schilling added to her linescore with five assists, two steals and two blocks. Steil earned three assists and three steals.

Kate Harthoorn led Lynnville-Sully with 21 points. Ava Brummel had 11 points, and six rebounds.

North Mahaska improves to 4-0 on the season. They will play at No.9 in Class 3A PCM Monday and host Colfax-Mingo on Tuesday. Lynnville-Sully falls to 4-3.