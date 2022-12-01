NO. 13 IHCC KNOCKS OFF NO. 5 ELLSWORTH

Iowa Falls, IA – No. 13 Indian Hills Men’s Wrestling picked up its third consecutive Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) dual victory on Wednesday night after knocking off No. 5 nationally ranked Ellsworth Community College 28-17.

The Warriors (3-0, 3-0) remain unbeaten through the team’s first three league duals this year following the team’s win over the Panthers (0-4, 0-3). With the win, the Warriors move to 4-0 all-time over the Panthers since the team’s inaugural year in 2020-21.

Ellsworth jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead through the opening two matches at 165lbs and 174lbs before sophomore Cade Linn (Elysburg, PA/Southern Columbia Area) scored a major decision at 184lbs. Linn built a marginal lead and eventually pulled away for the 11-0 victory. The dual win was the first of the year for Linn.

After a narrow 3-2 loss at 197lbs that put the Warriors behind 12-4, sophomore Kawaun Deboe (Erie, PA/Cathedral Prep) came up with a crucial victory in the heavyweight battle. The returning All-American and No. 3 ranked wrestler in the nation this year, Deboe led 5-1 in the closing seconds before turning a takedown into a pin with just nine seconds remaining in the match. The victory was the first of the year for Deboe.

Freshman Riley Bettich (Stevensville, MI/Crown Point) kept the momentum going at 125lbs and scored his third consecutive dual fall of the year. Bettich pinned his opponent 2:04 into the opening round to give Indian Hills its first lead of the night at 16-12.

Indian Hills scored 12 more team points by way of forfeit to put the match out of reach as the Warriors kept its unbeaten streak alive to open the new year.

The Warriors are now just one of two teams in the ICCAC to boast a 3-0 record after No. 3 Iowa Western Community College dropped No. 19 Iowa Central Community College 27-13 on Wednesday night.

Next up for the Warriors is the Doane Open in Crete, NE on Saturday before finishing up the first half of the year at the Art Kraft Memorial Tournament in River Grove, IL on December 10.