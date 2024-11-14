NO. 10 WARRIORS STIFLE DODGE CITY AT HOME

November 12, 2024

Ottumwa, IA – No. 10 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball picked up its largest win of the year with a 91-61 victory over Dodge City Community College (KS) at the Hellyer Center on Tuesday night. The Warriors move to 4-1 overall on the year.

The Warriors, who moved up to No. 10 in this week’s National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Basketball Poll, put four players in double-figures, led by sophomore William Beugre-Kassi’s (Pontoise, France/Albert Thomas) game-high 20 points. Sophomore Kayden Naton (Peoria, IL/Western Nebraska) added 17 points off the bench while Abdoulaye Fall (Dakar, Senegal/Cloud County) and Trenton Walters (Frisco, TX/Radford) added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Warriors saw 11 players reach the scoring column. The Indian Hills bench combined for 39 points Tuesday night and is now averaging 36.6 points from its reserves this year.

WARRIORS CRUISE – No. 10-rated @ihccbasketball rolled to a thirty-point victory over visiting @GoConqsMBB tonight as the Warriors defeated the Conqs, 91-61. IHCC (4-1) begins a five-game road trip on Friday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Rivers, ID as the Warriors take… pic.twitter.com/s529moNjnL

— IHCC Athletics (@IHCCAthletics) November 13, 2024

Dodge City struggled to get its offense going in Tuesday’s contest as the Warrior defense stifled the opposition. Indian Hills held the Conquistadors to just 31.5 percent from the floor and 18.5 percent (5-27) from three-point range. The Warriors forced at least 20 turnovers in a game for the third time this season. On the offensive side, the Warriors committed just seven turnovers en route to a 35-4 points-off-turnovers advantage.

In its four wins on the year, the Warriors have outscored its opponents by an average of 20.8 points per game as the Warriors pulled with an impressive second half on Tuesday. Indian Hills outscored the Conquistadors 54-39 in the closing 20 minutes, shooting over 50.0 percent from the floor in the last frame.

Indian Hills jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead in the opening half on back-to-back buckets from Amonte Allen-Johnson, including a three from the redshirt-freshman. Dodge City eventually clawed back and took a 17-15 edge at the 8:58 mark before the Warriors put together an impressive 22-5 run to close out the first stanza and take a 37-22 lead into the locker room.

Kassi and Fall connected on three-point shots to open the second half as the Warrior offense continued to roll. Indian Hills connected on seven three-point shots alone in the second half as Zevin Gadson’s (Akron, OH/Buchtel) trey at the 2:18 mark gave the Warriors their largest lead of the night at 91-55. Indian Hills cruised the rest of the way to move to 4-0 all-time vs. the Conquistadors.

Kassi has now reached 20 points three times in a game this year as the sophomore is averaging a team-high 17.6 points per contest. Nation has strung together back-to-back double-digit performances after a season-high effort on Tuesday night while Fall reached double-figures for the third time in the last four contests.

Amonte Allen-Johnson (Flint, MI/Texas A&M – Corpus Christi) dished out a season-high seven assists in the win while adding two steals, four rebounds, and six points. Sophomore Jamal Entezami (Berlin, Germany/Hermann-Ehlers Gymnasium) came off the bench to fill the stat sheet with six points and five rebounds.

Tuesday night’s contest wrapped up the Warriors’ five-game homestand as Indian Hills is set to hit the road this weekend for the first time in 2024. The Warriors will head to Twin Falls, ID for the Physician’s Immediate Care/North Canyon Medical Invite, hosted by the College of Southern Idaho. The Warriors will take on Colorado Northwestern College on Friday night and host Southern Idaho on Saturday night.