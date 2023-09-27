NM Tops Rival Hawks

SULLY – North Mahaska faced its long-time rival Lynnville-Sully on the volleyball court Monday. North Mahaska, 12-7, outhit the Hawks 41-26 and knocked down 21 service aces. North Mahaska won by scores of 25-21, 18-25, 25-16 and 25-14.

Sydney Andersen had a strong night with 13 kills and seven service aces. She served 22-of-22 from the line. In fact, North Mahaska missed only one serve.

Regan Grewe recorded nine kills while Kayla Readshaw and Abby Van Weelden added seven and six respectively. Lily Hartwig doled out 19 assists and Libby Hargis has 13. NM also used blocking at the net with 15. Breckyn Schilling had five with Van Weelden and Kiren Perez blocking four apiece.

Ally Livezey led four players in double-digit digs with 24. Grewe had 17, Andersen 15 and Hartwig with 10. Gracie DeGeest had nine and Hargis six.

North Mahaska will host Tri-County on Thursday. With the victory, NM moves into a tie for fourth in the league standings at 3-1. L-S, 11-5 overall and 4-2 in South Iowa Cedar League play.