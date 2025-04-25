NM Sweeps HLV Golfers

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska’s boys and girls played their third match of the week Thursday hosting HLV. The boys edged the Warriors by one stroke 166-167, while the girls dominated 202-237. HLV’s Peyton Roth earned medalist honors for the boys with a 36 while North Mahaska’s Jaxon VanDerVeer shot a 37. Aly Steil with a 44 and Jocelyn Pinkerton’s 50 paced North Mahaska to earn medalist honors.

The boys were tight in scoring across the board. Travis Castaneda shot a 42, Lucas Nunnikhoven had a 43 and Cooper Sampson shot a 44 for North Mahaska. Jack Kelderman and Hunter Wernli shot 49 and 54 respectively.

For the Warriors, Lance Milton carded a 42, Bryer Jack had 44 and Levi Molyneux shot a 45. Also playing was Devyn Weisskopf with a 52 and Luke Butler with a 59.

Following Steil and Pinkerton was Elise Westercamp and Lacey Campbell, who shot a 54. Breckyn Schilling finished with a 61.

HLV had just one player shoot in the 50s. Cadence Cheney led the Warriors with a 55. Charlotte Pirkl shot a 60 while Aly Kempf and Natalie Smith added 61s. Kyra York also had a 61 and Jenna Rajtora shot a 69.

North Mahaska goes to Belle Plaine Friday to complete four matches in five days.

