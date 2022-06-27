NM Splits at Own Invitational

NEW SHARON – A storm that dumped nearly an inch of rain did not dampen the spirits of softball players at the North Mahaska Invitational Saturday. North Mahaska lost the opener to Cardinal 9-2 and topped Baxter 5-4.

The rains came about 20 minutes prior to the 9 a.m. start leaving Cardinal and North Mahaska players and fans scrambling for cover. North Mahaska coaches were able to recondition the field to be playable and the tourney began about 10:30 a.m.

Cardinal took control early scoring six in the top of the first inning on three hits and a walk. North Mahaska answered when leadoff hitter Jalyana Shipley singled and went to second on a wild pitch. With two out Zoe Deucore walked and Morgan Hudson drove in Shipley.

Cardinal received a homerun in the second inning by Emma Becker and added two more runs in the fourth for a commanding 9-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth Deucore singles and stole second and third and Hudson again singled to sore Deucore. The Warhawks were unable to score any more.

Hudson went the distance giving up nine runs on six hits, a walk, and a strikeout.

Against Baxter, North Mahaska put up a run in the first and added two in the bottom of the third and fifth innings. Baxter tied the game at 3-3 in top of the fourth and added another in the fifth, but the Warhawk defense stiffened for the win.

Deucore had the big bat hitting a double and her ninth homerun of the season to drive in three runs. Madeline Doonan and Hudson each hit two singles with an RBI.

Hudson picked up the win. She allowed four runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts.

NM coach Erica Groom said the first game was difficult after the delay.

“The Warhawks weren’t ready to go in the first inning and had errors for Cardinal to score six runs,” said Groom via Facebook. “They fought back but lost 9-2. We took on Baxter next and Zoe hit another homerun for the season. We beat Baxter 5-4 and stopped the game due to time.

Up next for the Warhawks is Monday at home against BGM.