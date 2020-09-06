NM Opens XC Season

by RD Keep

OTTUMWA – North Mahaska cross country runners took to the course at Wildwood Park in Ottumwa in a multi-class meet hosted by Pekin on Thursday, Sept. 3. NM boys were sixth in the team race although more schools were competing who did not have enough for a team.

North Mahaska was led by freshman Brayden Veiseth who finished 57th in 21 minutes 59.10 seconds. Another freshman, Andy Knockel, ran 75th in 23:51.40. Grant Smith was close behind in 23:58.40 followed by Brady Sterling 24:40.10 and Beau Simmons 26:57.80.

Although the Warhawks had high finishes overall, their placings in the team race ran 17th to 35th.

Senior Claira Bacon was the lone female Warhawk runner at the meet. She finished 74th overall in 31:37.70.

Boy’s Team Scores

1. Washington 55

2. Danville. 60

3. Ottumwa 65

4. Fairfield 77

5. Mediapolis 88

6. North Mahaska 143