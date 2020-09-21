NM Goes 2-1 at invitational

by RD Keep

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska had a daunting task during their invitational volleyball tourney Saturday. Due to unforeseen circumstances, neither of the varsity setters were available. That left the job to sophomore Caitlyn Sanders and freshman Colby Sampson. The pair combined for 24 assists. Sanders recorded 13 while Sampson had 11.

North Mahaska fell to PCM 21-12, 18-21, and 15-10. They faced HLV and lost 21-17, 16-21, 15-7. NM defeated Sigourney 21-17, 22-20.

Madison McKay and Breanna Fogle led the team in kills. McKay had 13 while Fogle finished with 10. Layla Hargis had just three kills but recorded three blocks.

North Mahaska has a busy week hosting HLV Monday and Tri-County Tuesday. They travel to Montezuma on Thursday.